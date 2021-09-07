Kerala lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown in state

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 7 With Kerala's daily Covid tally remaining high, but the numbers coming down, a committee, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday decided to end the night curfew and the state-wide lockdown on Sundays.

Vijayan, after chairing the meeting, told the media that steps are being put in place to see that all final year students at the graduation and post graduation levels will have to return to classes from October 4.

"To see that it happens, all have to ensure that those who come to classes on October 4 have at least one dose of vaccination, and this applies to teachers also. Teachers will now get priority and in the next 10 days, all should see that they avail it," he said.

Vijayan, however, ruled out opening of schools and said that that will be taken up later.

Reacting to the Kerala High Court ruling on Monday that Covishield vaccine second dose can be given after 28 days by private companies, he said the state government also feels it is good, but the decision has to be made by the Centre.

He said on Tuesday, 25,772 people turned Covid positive after 1,62,428 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 15.87 per cent.

As many as 27,320 people turned negative and the total active cases in the state were 2,37,045.

There were 189 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 21,820.

Vijayan also pointed out that of the total state population, 76.15 per cent have had one dose of the vaccine or 2.18 crore people, while 82 lakh having taken both the doses.

"Kerala leads the country as far as vaccination is concerned," he said.

