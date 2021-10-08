Kerala logs 10,944 more Covid cases, 120 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 Kerala on Friday saw 10,944 more people turn Covid positive after 95,510 samples was tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate stood at 11.45 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

He also said that 12,922 people turned negative, taking the total number of active cases to 1,16,645 of which 10.45 per cent were in hospitals.

Another 120 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death tally to 26,072.

State Health Minister Veena George said that apart from the present death tally, another 7,000 more cases will be classified under the Covid death category.

The Congress-led Opposition has, for long, been demanding that the present death figures were fudged and demanded a re-examination of deaths.

On the vaccination front, 93.2 per cent or 2.49 crore of the above 18 years have got their first dose, of which 43.4 per cent or 1.16 crore have been given both the jabs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor