Kerala logs 26,200 new Covid cases, TPR at 16.69%

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 Kerala on Thursday reported 26,200 new Covid cases from 1,56,957 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 16.69 per cent.

Vijayan also said that 29,209 people turned negative, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 2,36,345.

Another 125 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 22,126.

Thrissur district recorded the highest number of cases with 3,279 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 3,175.

On the vaccination front, 2.22 crore people, accounting for 77.42 per cent of the state's population, have been given the first dose, while 85 lakh, or 29.7 per cent, have received both doses.

