Kerala now logs 8,850 Covid cases as fewer tests held

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 Kerala on Monday recorded 8,850 Covid cases as 74,871 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate also fell to 11.82 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Monday saw 17,007 people turn negative while the total number of active cases was 1,28,736, of which 11.2 per cent were in hospitals.

Another 149 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 25,526.

On the vaccination front, 2.47 crore people (92.8 per cent) above the age of 18 years have got their first dose, of which 1.12 crore (42.1 per cent) have received both doses.

Meanwhile on Monday, final year classes in colleges opened and from October 18, all classes will begin.

