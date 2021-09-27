Kerala records 11,699 new Covid cases, TPR 14.5%

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 Kerala on Monday logged 11,699 people turning Covid positive after only 80,372 samples - as in the norm for weekends - were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate for the day stood at 14.55 per cent, said a statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Monday, 17,763 people turned negative and the total number of active cases in the state was 1,57,158, while 12.3 per cent of the patients are in hospitals.

After several days, the number of daily Covid deaths fell to two digits, with 58 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 24,661.

On the vaccination front, Kerala is fast reaching a milestone when everyone aged 18 years and above is inoculated with one dose by the end of this month.

As on date, 91.8 per cent (2,45,37,535) of all people aged above 18 years have got their first dose while 39.7 per cent (1,06,22,133) have got both the doses.

