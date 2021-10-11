Kerala reports 6,996 fresh Covid cases, 84 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 With lesser testing over the weekend, Kerala registered 6,996 new Covid cases on Monday, a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

As per the statement, around 66,702 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and the test positivity rate was 10.48 per cent.

With another 16,576 recoveries reported, the state's active cases now stand at 1,01,419, of which 10.8 per cent are admitted in hospitals.

Another 84 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 26,342.

On the vaccination front, 93.4 per cent (2.49 crore) of people above 18 years have received their first jab against Covid-19, and 44 per cent (1.17 crore) have been administered both the jabs.

Meanwhile a sero survey, conducted among 13,600 individuals, revealed that 82.6 per cent of people by now have Covid antibodies.

