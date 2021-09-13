Kerala sees 15,058 new Covid cases, TPR at 16.39%

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 13 Kerala on Monday saw 15,058 people turn Covid positive after 91,885 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours, and the test positivity rate was 16.39 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

The reduction in cases compared to other days is on account of fewer samples sent for testing on a Sunday.

Vijayan also said that 28,439 people turned negative, taking the total active cases to 2,08,733.

The day also saw 99 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 22,650.

With vaccination going on in full steam as on date, 79.3 per cent of people have received one dose while 31.3 per cent received both doses.

Meanwhile, the high power committee, chaired by Vijayan, will meet on Tuesday and even with Kerala continuing to register as high as 70 per cent of the nation's daily cases, it has been decided to open up further. Sources in the know of things also revealed that the meeting is all set to see that government officials will have to punch their attendance, a practise that was discontinued as part of the Covid protocol.

