Kerala sees 17,983 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 Kerala on Friday recorded 17,983 new Covid cases after 1,10523 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statementhere.

The day's test positivity rate was 16.27 per cent.

Vijayan's statement said 15,054 people turned negative, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,62,846, of which 12.6 per cent patients are in hospitals.

Friday saw 127 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 24,318.

As on date, 2.43 crore (91.3 per cent of the population above aged 18) have taken the first dose of the vaccine while 1.04 crore (39 per cent) have by now taken both the doses to be fully vaccinated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor