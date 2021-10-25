Kerala sees more Covid recoveries than new cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 Kerala on Monday saw 6,664 people turn Covid positive from 61,202 samples tested and the test positivity rate was 10.88 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statement also said 9,010 people turned negative, while the total number of active cases was 74,735, of which 10 per cent were in various hospitals.

Monday saw 53 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 28,873.

On the vaccination front, 94.3 per cent (2.52 crore) of the above 18 years old Kerala population have got their first dose, of which 48.5 per cent (1.29 crore) have, by now, got both the doses.

