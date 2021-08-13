Kerala sees yet another day of over 20,000 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 Covid continues to rage in Kerala as on Friday, the state saw another day of over 20,000 new cases.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 20,452 new cases was registered after 1,42,501 samples were send for testing in the past 24 hours, and the daily Covid Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 14.35 per cent, the third successive day which saw the it above 14 per cent.

The day also saw 16,856 people getting cured, taking the total active cases to 1,80,000.

There were another 114 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 18,394.

Malappuram district again recorded over 3,000 cases, followed by Kozhikode with 2,426.

