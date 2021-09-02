K'taka administered over 12L vax jabs in single-day: Minister

Bengaluru, Sep 2 Karnataka has administered 12,04,402, the maximum number of Covid vaccinations in a single-day in the country, health minister K. Sudhakar said on Thursday.

The vaccinations were done on Wednesday.

"The state government has set a target of administering 10 lakh vaccines across the state. However, the health department officials, district administrations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) and the public who volunteered for vaccination made it possible to exceed the target," he said.

The special drive is being planned by the government to contain the menace of Covid in the state and as a preventive measure against the third wave.

"As many as 12,04,402 Covid vaccinations are done in the state which is the highest in the country. Every Wednesday the government has planned a special drive to administer 10 lakh Covid vaccinations," he said.

A total of 1,85,488 people were vaccinated in the BBMP limits (Bengaluru city and surrounding areas). The maximum number of vaccination was done in the Belagavi district where 99,983 were vaccinated.

The least number of vaccinations was done in Kodagu district. Yadgir and Chamarajnagar districts also recorded less than 20,000 vaccinations. In 27 districts more than 20,000 vaccinations were done, Sudhakar said.

Chikkaballapur (50,000), Chikkamagalur (44,000), Mandya (72,000) and Mysuru (51,000) districts fared well in terms of vaccination, he said.

"The vaccination drive has been expedited in the state and the target of administering five lakh doses every day will be achieved. The state has administered 1.12 crore Covid vaccination doses till August," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor