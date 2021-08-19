K'taka cabinet approves implementation of Mental Healthcare Act for Covid

Bengaluru, Aug 19 The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the implementation of the Karnataka State Mental Healthcare Act 2021, which will go a long way in helping the society deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

J. Madhuswamy, Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, made the announcement on Thursday after the cabinet meeting.

The legislation helps in providing healthcare and services for persons with mental health issues. It will protect, promote and fulfil the rights of persons in need of treatment for mental health.

Under the act, a State Mental Health Authority will be set up. A committee under the chairmanship of the Director of the NIMHANS Institute will be constituted for the drafting of guidelines for the authority. The authority will also maintain a registry and publish a list of clinical psychologists, nurses, social workers and health workers in the field of mental health.

The state act is being implemented in tandem with the Central Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

Madhuswamy informed the sanctioning of Rs 478 crore for the upgrading of 2,859 sub hospitals across the state considering the Covid challenge.

He said that it has been decided to augment the strength of nurses and staff for the hospitals on a three year contract basis.

Madhuswamy stated that the government is prepared to face the anticipated third wave of Covid and there is no need to panic. "We are initiating necessary steps by strengthening the health sector," he said.

The government has also decided to provide Rs 47 crores to distribute sanitary pads to girl students in government and aided colleges in the state under the 'Shuchi' programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor