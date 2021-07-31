K'taka CM to hold high-level meet today over Covid

Bengaluru, July 31 In view of the alarming situation in the state in the backdrop of a spurt in the number of Covid cases in the neighbouring districts of Kerala, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called a high-level meeting on Saturday evening.

The meeting is scheduled at Chief Minister's official residence, Krishna, after Bommai returns from New Delhi.

The Chief Minister will also hold a video conference with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, Zilla panchayat CEOs, health and family welfare department officers of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts which share borders with Kerala.

Chikkamagalur district officers will also be addressed in a video conference.

He will also hold meetings with the authorities of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to monitor the situation in Bengaluru.

He will further take stock of the situation in Shivamogga, the home district of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, BBMP has given strict orders to implement its orders to seal the residential areas including apartments where more than three cases are being reported.

In Mahadevapura zone, which includes International Tech Park (ITPL), the major IT hub of the city, this order is already in place due to rising Covid cases. Mahadevapura zone Joint Commissioner Venkatachalapathy has already issued a notification in this connection.

Seal downs have been implemented in various apartment complexes in Horamavu, Hoodi, Varthur, Bellandur till August 7.

The authorities carried a door-to-door campaign after 20 Covid cases were reported from the Kaveripura ward in the Yelahanka zone. Health department officials have also gone with Asha workers to check on first and secondary contacts in these areas.

