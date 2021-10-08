K'taka minister seeks addl. Central funds to upgrade PHCs

New Delhi, Oct 8 Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Friday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and sought additional allocation of funds under the National Health Mission (NHM) for upgradation of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state.

"The Centre has responded positively to our request. We also discussed about strengthening the trauma care, secondary and the tertiary care in all districts across the state," Sudhakar said while interacting with the media after the meeting.

He also said Mandaviya appreciated Karnataka's efforts in the Covid-19 management.

The state has an inventory of over 50 lakh doses of vaccine and has achieved 82 per cent coverage in the first dose and 37 per cent coverage in the second dose among eligible population.

The state government is awaiting Centre's guidelines on vaccine for children.

The children's vaccine is in trial phase and the Centre will soon decide on the issue after discussing with the vaccine manufacturers.

"We must not let our guard down against pandemic and state government has released guidelines for festival season. We are continuing to conduct about 1 lakh tests everyday and the positivity rate is less than 0.4 per cent. So there is no need to panic," said Sudhakar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor