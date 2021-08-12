K'taka reports 1,826 new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Aug 12 The daily health bulletin issued by the Karnataka government said on Wednesday that the state reported as many as 1,826 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with Mangaluru district, bordering Kerala, topping the chart with 422 cases, followed by Bengaluru (377).

The state government is worried over the increasing number of cases in Mangaluru district and has intensified the measures at the checkposts with Kerala.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to visit Mangaluru and Udupi districts on Thursday to review the Covid situation there.

However, the districts bordering Maharashtra have not seen a rise in the number of Covid cases.

The state presently 22,851 active cases, while 33 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka currently has a test positivity rate of 1.09 per cent, while its fatality rate stood at 1.80 per cent.

In Bengaluru, the number of micro containment zones is seeing a steady rise and presently stands at 166.

The city's positivity rate remained at 0.59 per cent, while five persons died due to Covid in Bengaluru in the past 24 hours.

