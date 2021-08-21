K'taka to provide free post-treatment to black fungus patients

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Aug 21 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the government will provide free treatment to patients affected with black fungus disease even after getting discharged from the hospitals.

"The post-treatment for black fungus is expensive. It costs between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 per injection. The patients have to take injections for four weeks at their homes after being discharged," he said.

Considering this economic burden on families, the government has decided to take up all expenditures of black fungus patients. The government will provide all expenditures until they are fully recovered, he announced.

Though the number of black fungus cases has been reduced, the government will take this initiative, he added.

Speaking on the possible Covid third wave affecting children, he said according to the recommendations by the experts on the third wave, it has been directed to start camps for children to monitor their health. The Women and Child Welfare Department will provide malnourished children with food kits and sick children will be shifted to district hospitals, he said.

District hospitals have been directed to be prepared with ICUs for children. He also announced that the government will release Rs 22 crore for the completion of a 120-bed super speciality hospital at Vijayapur with 40 ventilators.

Bommai also announced the implementation of the signature scholarship programme of his government to children of farmers for Rs 1,000 crore from September 5. "Five children from all districts will be invited to inaugurate the scholarship scheme. The scholarships will enable them to pursue their education till post-graduation," he said.

