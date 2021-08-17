K'taka to rope in corporates for Covid vaccines under CSR funds

Bengaluru, Aug 17 The Karnataka government will urge private sector players, heads of pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, IT, BT companies, high networth philanthropic individuals to join with the state to ensure full vaccination.

Dr K. Sudhakar, minister for Health explained on Tuesday that, the government is going to prevail upon them to channelize their CSR funds to purchasing of Covid vaccines for the government of Karnataka.

"We have vaccinated 3.5 crore people in the state. Our aim is to complete the vaccination drive by the month of December for the above 18 years segment. We are discussing with the central government for allotment of more vaccines to the state. Next week I am also joining Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit New Delhi and hold discussions with the union ministry," he explained.

"The private sector has been earmarked 25 per cent supply of manufactured vaccines in the country. I am holding talks with private sector players, pharmaceuticals, IT, BT heads, philanthropic individuals and food manufacturing unit heads. We will urge them to buy vaccines from a private quota under CSR funds for the government," he explained.

The companies are supposed to spend a certain amount on CSR activities. "We want them to spend most of these amounts to buy vaccines for the government. If it materializes, it is going to be a shot in the arm as far as the availability of vaccines is concerned," Sudhakar revealed.

Those from Ayush, nutrition, major industries will also be included. This will help us reach our goal of vaccinating the entire state, he added.

He also announced that the government has released Rs 150 crore to repair 750 primary health centres across the state.

