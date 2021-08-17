K'taka to take action against those selling fake RT-PCR test results

Bengaluru, Aug 17 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday issued a warning that strict action will be initiated against those who are selling fake RT-PCR negative test results in Bengaluru.

"It has come to our notice that some people are indulging in giving fake negative reports of Covid infections. We are keeping vigil near bus stops and railway stations and I have given directions in this regard to the officers to nab the culprits," Bommai said.

The tests will be conducted again for those who are found to have obtained fake negative reports, he added. Local media in Karnataka have exposed a network which is indulging in distributing fake negative RT-PCR reports to those coming from other states to Bengaluru.

Bommai further stated that he had given instructions to the Chief Secretary to start implementing a slew of schemes announced on 75th Independence Day.

He also said that there is no proposal to cut the cess on fuel like the Tamil Nadu government. "I am taking up a review meeting of higher education, PWD and Housing on Tuesday. Will undertake review of another three departments on Wednesday, we want to reach out to the people," he underlined.

