Kyrgyzstan to ban entry of foreigners from Omicron-affected countries

Bishkek, Nov 30 Kyrgyzstan will impose restrictions on entry of foreigners from countries affected by the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet of Ministers announced that the measures will take effect from December 1, and people trying to enter the territory of the central Asian nation both foreigners and Kyrgyz citizens are required to have a negative Covid test report, regardless of whether having been vaccinated or not, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country's ministries and departments are in full readiness to monitor the epidemiological situation in the country associated with the new Omicron variant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor