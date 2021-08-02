Lebanon registers 1,147 new Covid-19 cases, 562,527 in total

Beirut, Aug 2 Lebanon registered on Sunday 1,147 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number to 562,527, the National News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by three to 7,909, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon has recently witnessed a sharp increase in the daily number of Covid-19 cases given non-compliance with proper precautionary measures by citizens and expatriates arriving in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor