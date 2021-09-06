Lower testing in Kerala sees 19,688 turn Covid positive in a day

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 With fewer samples sent for testing on Sunday, Kerala on Monday recorded 19,688 Covid positive cases, after 1,17,823 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the day's test positivity rate stood at 16.71 per cent.

It further said 28,561 people turned negative taking the total active cases to 2,38,782.

The day saw 135 Covid deaths taking the total death toll in the state to 21,631.

Trissur district accounted for the highest number of cases after 3,120 people turned positive followed by Kozhikode with 2,205 cases.

He added that until September 5, 75 per cent of the population (2,16 crore) has by now been given at least one dose of Covid vaccine, while 80 lakhs have got both the doses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor