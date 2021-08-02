Malaysia reports highest daily Covid death toll

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 2 Malaysia recorded a fresh high of 219 single-day death toll from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,403, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that another 15,764 new Covid-19 infections were reported, of which six are imported and 15,758 are local transmissions, bringing the national total to 1,146,186, Xinhua reported.

A total of 11,767 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 937,732, or 81.8 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 199,051 active cases, 1,063 cases are being held in intensive care units and 532 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

