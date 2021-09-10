Man from US found Covid positive in UP, contacts being tested

Lucknow, Sep 10 Samples of 12 contacts of a man who has tested positive for Covid after returning from the US, have been sent for testing.

The Sringar Nagar resident had landed in Delhi on August 31 and came to Lucknow by road. He got himself tested on Monday and the report came positive on Wednesday.

Dr Milind Vardhan, additional chief medical officer, said, "Health teams on Thursday collected samples of 12 contacts of the Sringar Nagar resident who tested positive for Covid after returning from the US. The samples of his four family members and eight neighbours have been sent to the lab for testing."

The health department is also tracing the driver of the taxi in which the man travelled from Delhi to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the number of persons with active Covid infection dropped to 17 in the city on Thursday as two more patients recovered in the past 24 hours and only one new case was reported.

Six suspected dengue cases were reported in the city on Thursday. Of these, three were admitted to various hospitals whereas others are recovering at home. All these patients have been tested through the card test method and confirmatory ELISA test is pending.

"These cases cannot be considered te be that of dengue till the ELISA test confirms," said chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal.

