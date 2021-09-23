Mandaviya releases national comprehensive guidelines on post-Covid management

New Delhi, Sep 23 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday released the National Comprehensive Guidelines on post-Covid management.

The guidelines will provide complete post-Covid health care guidance for long term.

These modules will help in building the capacity of the doctors, nurses, paramedics and community health workers across India to deal with long-term effects of Covid.

Releasing the National Comprehensive Guidelines, the Union Minister said these modules will provide guidance to doctors and healthcare workers to deal with the issues of long term effects of Covid.

Mandaviya said on social media, "Released National Comprehensive Guidelines on Post-COVID management to give guidance on long-term health issues. This will help health workers prepare for Post-COVID health complications in advance and give suitable treatment to patients."

The Union Health Minister said these guidelines have been prepared to provide guidance to doctors and healthcare workers to deal with the issue of long term effects of Covid. He said that proactive and comprehensive treatment of Covid is required to ensure minimum side-effects and no negative effect of the treatment.

He further added, "We have witnessed the consequences of Post-COVID effect in patients due to taking higher doses of steroids like cases of Mucormycosis. It is important to take medicines, with less or negligible side effects. If we are alert beforehand, it will be fruitful in tackling the future consequences of COVID.

"The perceptions related to Post-COVID that are perpetuating in our society like fears, mental health issues resulting due to COVID are important to be tackled. So, it's important to understand these Post-COVID issues and resolve them. Efforts have been made by the resource persons across the country for the management of these post-COVID complications to prepare post COVID sequelae modules. These are very specialized modules prepared by keeping in mind various fields of Healthcare Professionals."

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who was also present on the occasion said, "This Pandemic has put an unprecedented challenge on our Health and Health Care System. Mental Health Care is a big challenge for a country with such a large population.

"We need to build our capacity to tackle this challenge of mental health. If the frontline workers are equipped with proper knowledge and training, they can become a valuable resource in this fight against these post-COVID challenges," Pawar said.

