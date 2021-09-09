Medical experts urge SL couples to delay pregnancies for at least a yr

Colombo, Sep 9 Amidst 40 deaths and 5,500 Covid-19 infections among expectant mothers, Sri Lankan medical experts have urged couples to delay pregnancies at least by a year.

Harsha Atapattu, a gynaecologist attached to a leading government-run maternal hospital, warned that the highly-transmissible Delta variant has posed serious threats to pregnant women and their unborn children.

"Getting infected with Covid during the pregnancy is extremely dangerous. It could affect the mother and the baby," Atapattu said.

"Initially we said there was no threat from Covid to pregnant women but due to Delta variant this has changed. We see daily there are new variants emerging.

"In medical terms a year is a long time. During this break we would have sufficient time to study Covid-19 virus variants, its effect on the mothers and the child and the side effects of the vaccines. There might be even a better vaccines coming in," Atapattu said at a media briefing.

The senior gynaecologist also urged to use reliable family planning methods but ruled out using condom as it could be damaged and cannot rely on.

"Condoms may be recommend for elderly people but not for you young couples," he said.

Sri Lanka has urged all expectant mothers to get vaccinated as early as possible.

Chithramali de Silva, Director of the Family Health Bureau (FHB) announced at least 75 per cent of pregnant mothers have received at least one jab.

