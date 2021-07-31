Medical personnel invited on sets of comedy show

Mumbai, July 31 A new non-fiction comedy show on television has taken the initiative to make our frontline workers, especially medical personnel, laugh at a time when they are working very hard amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The makers of 'Zee Comedy Show' have invited doctors, nurses and ward boys to watch the filming of its first episode, offering them a chance to de-stress.

Singer Mika Singh was invited to be the special guest and interact with the healthcare personnel. Mika got them grooving with his song 'Jumme ki raat'.

Sharing his experience, Mika said: "I want to thank all the doctors, nurses and ward boys who have taken out some time from their busy schedules to come visit us on the show. They've had a stressful period over the last year-and-a-half, working tirelessly to protect us. We wanted to put a smile on their faces, and we are trying to do our best to make them laugh and unwind. I am sure this episode will be a special one for all of them."

Judge Farah Khan, who will be known as the Laughing Buddha of the show, added: "It is the Zee Comedy Show's USP that every week, through hilarious acts, we try to spread happiness in the lives of our viewers. During this special premiere episode, we paid a tribute to the medical fraternity. There were doctors, nurses and ward boys all having a blast. They were our soldiers during the lockdown, and it is our duty to entertain them because even they will agree that laughter is the best medicine."

'Zee Comedy Show' premieres on July 31 on Zee TV.

