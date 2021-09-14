Mizoram's Covid-19 positivity rate at alarming 16.39%

Aizawl, Sep 14 Triggering widespread concern, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Mizoram has jumped to 16.39 per cent, the highest in India, officials said on Tuesday.

According to health officials in Aizawl, in mountainous Mizoram, where the first Covid-19 death was reported on October 28, 2020, six months after the northeast region's first coronavirus fatality in Assam and seven months after India's first in Karnataka, around 1,000 people are testing positive for Covid on every single day during the past two weeks.

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry data on Tuesday said that the active ratio in Mizoram is 18.34 per cent against Kerala's 4.77 per cent.

With a 1.1 million population

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor