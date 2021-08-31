Morocco registers 2,676 new Covid-19 cases

Rabat, Aug 31 Morocco announced on Monday 2,676 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the North African country to 856,049.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased by 7,360 to 787,794, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll rose to 12,540 with 103 new fatalities, while 2,524 people are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,379,071 people have received their first vaccine shots against Covid-19 in the country, while 14,629,875 have taken two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

