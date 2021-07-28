Morocco reports highest daily Covid-19 cases at 6,971

Rabat, July 28 Morocco on Tuesday reported 6,971 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest single day increase so far, taking the number of infections in the country to 588,448.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased to 549,116 after 2,690 new ones were added, the ministry of health said in a statement.

The death toll rose to 9,638 with 27 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 746 people are in intensive care units, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,520,195 people have received their first vaccine shots against Covid-19 in the country, with 9,924,212 having received two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

The vaccination drive has been expanded as of Monday to include people aged 25 and older.

In order to speed up the pace of the vaccination campaign, citizens can now go to the nearest vaccination centre, without taking into account the conditions related to residency, the ministry of health said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor