Morocco tightens border control to curb Covid-19 pandemic

Rabat, Nov 14 Morocco announced on Saturday to strengthen the control measures for access to its territory, as part of efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

A mandatory health pass and negative PCR test will be required for international travelers, as well as a double-check by thermal cameras, and antigen tests will be conducted upon arrival in Morocco, said an official statement published by the Moroccan official news agency MAP.

The statement added that any passenger who tested positive on arrival in Morocco must return immediately to the country of origin at the expense of the airline or shipping company, Xinhua news agency reported.

This decision aimed to preserve Morocco's achievements in the fight against Covid-19, and took into account the increase in cases of infection in Morocco's European neighbours, it said.

Morocco's Covid-19 tally rose to 948,157 on Saturday as 132 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll stood at 14,740 with three new fatalities, and the total of recoveries hit 929,909 after 134 new ones were added.

A total of 24,359,996 people have received the first shot of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, and 22,388,630 people have received the second dose.

Meanwhile, 1,570,471 people have taken the third dose.

