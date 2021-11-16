MoS Finance Karad's mid-air 'healing touch' to ill flier

Mumbai, Nov 16 In a much-lauded gesture, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat K. Karad, rushed to the help of a co-passenger who took ill on a flight early on Monday.

The incident happened on IndiGo flight 6E171 from New Delhi to Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, around an hour after takeoff.

A co-passenger - whose identity is not known - suddenly complained of giddiness and uneasiness, plus he was a patient of hypertension.

When the airline crew appealed for any doctor aboard for help, Karad immediately went to the help of the co-passenger.

Nipping the potential medical emergency, Karad, a surgeon, provided some primary medical assistance and administered an injection to the patient from the aircraft's med-kit.

Later, the recovered passenger appreciated the gesture of the MoS, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who hails from Aurangabad and served twice as the Mayor of the historic city.

"Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! Your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring," the IndiGo airlines gratefully acknowledged the good doctor's help on Tuesday.

BJP Vice-President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and other party leaders also lauded Dr Karad's quick response to aid a fellow air passenger, with adulation pouring on the social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor