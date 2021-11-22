Myanmar records 527 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 517,922

Yangon, Nov 22 The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 517,922 in Myanmar, as 527 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, 14 more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 19,025. The daily positivity rate is 2.55 per cent, the release said.

A total of 490,913 patients have been discharged from hospitals and more than 5.37 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another one million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine donated by China arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Sunday, according to a release from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

More than 10.4 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while more than 4.91 million people have received the first jabs of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday, according to the Ministry.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23, 2020.

