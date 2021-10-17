Myanmar reports 1,205 new Covid-19 cases, 32 more deaths

Yangon, Oct 17 Myanmar reported 1,205 new Covid-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 6.8 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The number of total Covid-19 cases rose to 486,851 on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll increased to 18,329 after 32 new deaths were reported, the release said.

As many as 1,291 more patients have been discharged from hospitals on Saturday, bringing the number of recoveries to 439,146 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

