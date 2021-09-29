Myanmar reports 1,630 new Covid cases, 48 more deaths

Yangon, Sep 29 Myanmar reported 1,630 new Covid-19 cases with 48 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

A total of 19,886 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and the daily test positivity rate was registered at 8.2 per cent, the release said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 461,066 while its death toll increased to 17,631 as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 1,555 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 415,376 so far.

