National Pollution Control Day, know the important aspects of Environmental pollution

What's more important aspect of the life? If someone ask this question many people will say food, water, and air. Yes, this is true these aspects are more important in life than anything else. But do we realise that these major things are getting polluted rapidly by humans only. India's pollution level is increasing day by day, there are also some major steps that has government taken on this regard but is it really been followed? this is a big question now.

India observes National Pollution Control Day on 2nd of December everyyear in remembrance of the people who passed away in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, 1984. The main motive after this day is to prevent country from pollution and maintain healty life.The day also aims to bring awareness to people about prevention of air, soil, noise, and water pollution.

Causes Of Environmental Pollution?

There are many causes of pollution like, chemicals into water, unhealthy air due to industrial exposions, noise and light pollution created by cities and urbanization as a result of population growth.

but the main type of regulation can be created by air and water pollution because this two asspects are daily source of need for human body. And the main cause of this pollution can be human neglition on the enviorment.

Air Pollution

The burning of fossil fuels for transportation and electricity is one of the biggest sources of air pollution. The fumes from car exhausts contain dangerous gases and particulates including hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide. These gases rise into the atmosphere and react with other atmospheric gases creating even more toxic gases.

Water Pollution

Industrial waste is one of the main causes of water pollution. In developing countries around 70% of their solid waste is dumped directly into the ocean or sea. This causes serious problems including the harming and killing of sea creatures, which ultimately affects humans.

How pollution is affecting the enviorment?

Pollution can direclty affect the lives on earth, including humans, animals and also plants. If we breath polluted air it can cause us heart attack, wheezing, coughing, and breathing problems, burning of fossil fuels is also the reason of air pollution and it could cause acid rain. Acid rain damages trees and acidifies soils and water bodies, making the water too acidic for fish and other aquatic life.

Water pollution could affect the lives of earth it is a serious threat to humans, animals, and aquatic life. By far the biggest consequence of water pollution is the death of aquatic creatures, which can disrupt the entire food chain

How can we prevent enivornmental pollution?

In our busy life we don't get the time to look after anything but we can do some basic steps to prevent our enviornment like

Aviode using the tranportation facilities for short-distance travel

Save energy while using electricity, switch of the lights, fans and Tv when its not nessecary

Avoid using chemical based products

Avoid Flushing your Medication

Conserve water



