NEET PG: Health Ministry asks SC to expedite matter, medicos continue stir

New Delhi, Dec 7 The Union Health Ministry has requested the Supreme Court for early listing and hearing of the matter on the EWS quota so that counselling for the NEET PG could start, as the resident doctors' strike protesting against the delay entered its 11th day on Tuesday.

The NEET PG counselling will not start until the top court decides the validity of EWS and OBC reservation.

As per a source, the Medical Counselling Committee has written to the top court, requesting early hearing of the matter so that the counselling for 2021 - already delayed two times - can start, and this development has been communicated verbally to the striking doctors, protesting against the delay which has results in medical students losing out a year and also scarcity of hospital staff.

However, representatives of the striking doctors say they will continue the strike till they get written assurance from the government on their key demand.

Talking to , RML Resident Doctors Association spokesman, Dr Manish Jangra, said that they will continue their strike till they get a written assurance from the ministry.

Amid the strike top government-run hospitals in Delhi - the Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge Hospitals - are boycotting the emergency services as part of their protest.

Meanwhile, the RML hospital has issued a circular for all ad-hoc residents doctors for not to participate in the strike activity otherwise disciplinary action can be taken which may also include termination from service.

"All resident doctors who are appointed on ad-hoc basis are informed that they cannot indulge themselves nor participate in any strike activity. The non observance of the rules attracts disciplinary action as deemed fit including termination," it read.

The NEET postgraduate entrance exam for 2021 was delayed twice, from January to April, and then to September. While the exam was held in September, the admissions have been delayed due to the dispute over revising the income criteria for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota from the current upper limit of Rs 8 lakh a year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor