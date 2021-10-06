New cases in Kerala cross 12K and TPR closing to 13%

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 The daily new Covid cases in Kerala on Wednesday stood at 12,616 after 98,782 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the daily test positivity rate went up to 12.77 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statement further pointed out that 14,516 people turned negative, while the number of active cases across the state was 1,22,407, of which 11 per cent were in hospitals.

A total of 134 Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 25,811.

On the vaccination front, 93.04 per cent (2.48 crore) of the above 18 years of age have been given their first dose, of which 42.83 per cent (1.14 crore) have received both the jabs.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George expressed hope that before the end of this month, all above 18 will have received their first dose.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor