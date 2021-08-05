New Covid strain will spread like wildfire, people not vaccinated to be at risk

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, which wreaked havoc in India, is now spreading rapidly in the United States. There are also alpha, beta variants. The Lambda variant in Argentina and Chile is also creating a crisis on people who have taken both doses of the vaccine. It has been reported that a variant of coronavirus will emerge in the near future which will be more dangerous than all the existing variants.

According to a Newsweek report, the expectation of any such variant is low but it is also not impossible. A deadly variant of the coronavirus is likely to occur. Experts in the report claim that the effect of the coronavirus vaccine will be nil and the virus will spread like wildfire. The fear is that this variant will break all records of old statistics of infected people.

According to Eric Wells, director of molecular pathology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, it is difficult to come up with a more infectious variant than the Delta variant. Maybe in the near future there will be a variant that will infect people faster. If the mutation of this new variant replaces the spike protein, the effect of the corona vaccine will be lost. Most vaccines target spike proteins and neutralize viruses.

The report warns that the large number of people who refuse to be vaccinated will become Covid 19 mutation labs. The transition to the Delta variant could lead to a more dangerous variant in the coming months. Preeti Malani, chief health officer at the University of Michigan and an infectious disease researcher, said it is now difficult to protect oneself from the coronavirus by simply wearing a mask and social distancing. The vaccine is a solution to this problem but those who do not take it can be a big obstacle.