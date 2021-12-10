New US FDA approved eye drops could replace reading glasses

By IANS | Published: December 10, 2021 11:54 AM2021-12-10T11:54:13+5:302021-12-10T12:05:29+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 10 A newly-approved eye drop could change the lives of millions of Americans with age-related ...

New US FDA approved eye drops could replace reading glasses | New US FDA approved eye drops could replace reading glasses

New US FDA approved eye drops could replace reading glasses

Next

New Delhi, Dec 10 A newly-approved eye drop could change the lives of millions of Americans with age-related blurred near vision, a condition affecting mostly people 40 and older, CBS News reported.

Vuity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Food And Drug AdministrationCbs NewsFood products, medicinesUnited states food and drug administrationCommissioner of food and drugs administrationUsfdaUnited states' food and drug administrationUnited states food & drug administrationU.s. food and drug administrationThe food and drugs administration