New Zealand reports 1 case of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Wellington, July 28 New Zealand reported one case of Covid-19 in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility, and no cases in the community on Wednesday.

The newly imported case came from the United States and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ten previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 43, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,508, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five, it said.

