Nipah scare in K'taka: Districts bordering Kerala on high alert

Bengaluru, Sep 7 The Karnataka government has sounded a high alert in the districts bordering Kerala following the detection of Nipah virus cases in the neighbouring state.

Issuing an advisory in this connection, the Karnataka government said: "In view of confirmed cases of Nipah virus being reported recently in neighboring Kerala, it is imperative to strengthen the surveillance and preparedness in the larger interest of public health in Karnataka, with special focus on Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts bordering Kerala."

The officials have been asked to monitor the arrivals from Kerala for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion and diarrhea.

They have also been instructed to take all the necessary precautions and collect samples from the suspects and send them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

As there is no known treatment or vaccine available for Nipah, Ribavirin, an antiviral, may have a role in reducing mortality among the patients.

The district authorities have been instructed to send daily reports to the health department even if no cases are detected.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the authorities are keeping a close tab on the developments in Kerala regarding the spread of Nipah virus.

"The fear is more in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Mysuru districts. We are also keeping a strict vigil in Bengaluru, following all the guidelines and orders issued by the state government in this regard," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor