No Covid death, 178 recoveries and 88 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, July 24 No Covid-19 related death was reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where 178 patients recovered while 88 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said, no Covid related death was reported from J&K on Saturday while 178 patients, 69 from Jammu division and 109 from Kashmir division were discharged from different hospitals after recovery and 88 new cases, 33 from Jammu division and 55 from Kashmir division were reported.

No case of black fungus was reported from anywhere in the Union Territory on Saturday where 35 such cases have come to light so far.

A total of 4,374 people have died of coronavirus in J&K.

So far, 320,491 people have been infected with the coronavirus out of which 314,798 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 1,319 in J&K out of which 528 are from Jammu division and 791 are from Kashmir division.

