NZ reports 5 new Covid cases in managed isolation

Wellington, Aug 16 New Zealand on Monday reported five new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation facilities, with no fresh infections in the community.

The five newly imported cases came from Fiji, the UK and Russia and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two previously reported cases have recovered since Sunday's update.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 44, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,926.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

The country's Covid death toll currently stood at 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor