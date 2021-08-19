Odisha MLAs, staff to undergo Covid test for Monsoon session

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 In view of prevailing Covid-19 situation, all legislators and their personal staff will undergo RTPCR test for the Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly beginning from September 1.

Holding a meeting on Thursday, Assembly Speaker S.N. Patro has asked officials to conduct RTPCR test of all MLAs, their security staff, and drivers on August 29-31, Speaker's PRO said in a statement.

There will also be RT-PCR tests for all the officers and staff of the Secretariat along with the officers and staff of the office of the Chief Minister, ministers, Leader of Opposition, government chief whip and deputy chief whip at the same place during the above three days.

The persons, who found negative in the RTPCR test, will be allowed to enter the Assembly premises. Members, officials, and supporting staff, who have not taken at least a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine, will not be allowed into the House, it said.

The members will be provided with face shields, masks, gloves, and sanitiser by the Health Department daily before the commencement of each sitting during the session.

The Monsoon session of the House will continue till September 9.

