Odisha's Covid vaccination coverage tops 2 crore mark

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 Over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the State of Odisha so far. The vaccination programme is going on since January 16, 2021.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has informed this through his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"Crossing a historic milestone in #COVID19 vaccination, #Odisha has administered two crore vaccine doses across the State. Commend hard work & commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring a swift inoculation process to save precious lives. #OdishaCares," Patnaik tweeted.

The health and family welfare department of Odisha has thanked the entire health team and each & every citizen of the state for their proactive participation in making the vaccination drive successful.

As per the data available in the COWIN portal, as many as 2,00,71,492 doses have been inoculated in Odisha so far.

Over 1.54 crore people in the state have received their first dose while 46.51 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

Moreover, 87.05 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years have received the jab till now while 65.26 people in the 45-60 age group and 48.39 lakh beneficiaries aged above 60 years have also been inoculated.

Khordha district has administered the highest 25.36 lakh doses while the Deogarh district is at the bottom of the list with 1.45 lakh doses.

The vaccines have been administered at 1,066 Vaccination Centres across the State, of which 1,033 are Government facilities and 33 private hospitals.

The state on Wednesday recorded 993 positive cases including 138 children below 18 years of age. The State has also confirmed 65 fatalities due to Covid-19 taking the death toll to 7,086.

