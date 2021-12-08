Omicron fears: K'taka CM Bommai hints at new Covid guidelines in state

Bengaluru, Dec 8 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hinted at new guidelines for management of Covid-19 situation amid Omicron fears in the state.

"It will be discussed in a cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday and a call will be taken," he underlined.

The cabinet meeting will discuss Covid management in the state. "We will analyze developments after the second wave of Covid subsided in the state. The developments in November, detection of Covid cases in clusters, how it has come? How many clusters are there? How to manage it? What has happened till date? Omicron effects, tracing of primary and secondary contacts, all these aspects will be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

"We will also deliberate on the treatment available in other nations for Omicron and protocol to be followed and take decisions. We will also review all actions taken regarding second wave of Covid such as installation of Oxygen plants, how many of them are installed, how much is due will also be discussed."

The pending dues for Medical Education, Health departments, private medical colleges and labs will be cleared and approvals have already been given. The cabinet meeting will focus on what has to be done till March to manage Covid situation in the state. Covid experts will also be called and a decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting regarding formulation of new guidelines in the state, he explained.

Bommai has explained that in some districts Covid cases are on rise while in other districts the situation is under control. The Central government has also given guidelines to be followed. "Everything will be taken into consideration while taking a call on new guidelines," he stated.

The state government has restricted the entry to malls, cinemahalls, and commercial complexes to those who have taken two doses of vaccination. It has also been made compulsory for parents of school going children to take two doses of vaccination for their wards to attend offline classes.

