Omicron rears up in Maha, 7 cases detected in Pune

Pune, Dec 5 Covid-19's new variant Omicron has gripped Maharashtra with seven new cases detected in Pune, including three minors, health officials said here on Sunday.

While 3 infected people arrived here from Africa, three others were their close contacts who have tested positive for Omicron, and one had recently travelled to Finland.

All are said to be stable and currently under treatment at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The state health authorities have been keeping an eagle eye on other passengers arriving at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 1.

