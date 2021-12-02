Omicron seems to be very transmissible, can be detected soon: Top Indian virologist

New Delhi, Dec 2 The new super mutant Covid variant Omicron appears to be very transmissible, top microbiologist and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang said, even as India detected its first two cases of it in Karnataka on Thursday.

The virus was first detected from a sample taken on November 8 in southern Africa's Botswana. It was officially notified on November 24 and within two days, it was designated as Variant of Concern

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor