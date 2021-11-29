Omicron variant: Check out symptoms of the new variant? Here's what Dr. Angelique Coetzee have to say

The whole world is worried about the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus. The variant found in Africa has alerted countries around the world. Many countries, including the United States and Britain, have begun closing their borders again. The Omicron variant was discovered by Dr. Angelique Koetzi. He has given information about the effect of this variant on the people. So far, very mild symptoms have been reported in patients with Omicron, Dr. Angelique Koetzi said. Weak people should be aware of the seriousness of the new variant and take precautions. Koetzi said more research is needed.

The World Health Organization does not currently have enough data to show how dangerous the omicron variant of the Corona is compared to the Delta variant. The World Health Organization is also skeptical about the effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron. The organization says more research is needed to gather more details.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Omicron poses a greater risk than other variants, including Delta. The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa. In that country, the number of hospital admissions has increased. A team of experts from the World Health Organization is working to find out if the new strain can neutralize the effects of the vaccine.