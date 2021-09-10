Over 10mn people in SL fully vaccinated against Covid

Colombo, Sep 10 Over 10 million people, above the age of 30 years, have been fully vaccinated in Sri Lanka against Covid-19 since a mass inoculation program was launched in January, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the Ministry's Epidemiology Unit, 10,211,537 people were administered with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country to date, while 13,264,806 had received the first doses, reports Xinhua news agency.

Official statistics showed that the Sinopharm vaccine was the leading jab used across the island nation.

Other vaccines being administered are AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa earlier this week instructed authorities to complete vaccinating those above the age of 30 by this month.

As a sufficient percentage of the targeted population had been vaccinated, authorities last week began inoculating those above 20 years of age in the Western Province as well as the Galle district.

The government said this drive will soon be launched nationwide.

Sri Lanka has to date detected 477,636 positive Covid-19 cases and 10,864 deaths since March last year.

